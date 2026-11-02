Dewas TI Dilip Puri's Death: Mortal Remains Taken To Ancestral Village Barmandal, CM Mohan Yadav Orders Probe; Political Leaders Pay Tributes | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On-duty Dewas TI Dilip Puri's death has saddened the entire state of Madhya Pradesh, with several politicians expressing grief and demanding action against the accused liquor mafias. The cop was a part of the operation to bust the liquor smugglers racket when one of the trucks ran over him on Nemawar Road highway. As the mortal remains of the deceased official were being taken to his ancestral village of Barmandal after a tribute ceremony at the Khategaon Police Station premises, politicians including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, MP Minister Vishwas Sarang, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari and others expressed grief and offered condolences to the bereaved family.
MLA Ashish Sharma, SP Aditya Mishra, ASP HN Batham, Soumya Jain, and other officials and staff paid their last respects by laying wreaths and offering floral tributes.
Regarding the matter, SP Aditya Mishra said, "A very shocking and unfortunate incident took place yesterday in the Khategaon police station area of Dewas district. The Station House Officer (SHO) here, along with SHOs of several nearby police stations, had received information about illegal liquor smuggling or transportation. To verify the information, around five teams were formed, including teams from Nemawar, Kannod and Satwas..."
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "Shri Dilip Puri Ji, the Station House Officer of Khategaon Police Station in Dewas district, performed his duties with complete dedication, courage and devotion, and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The news of his untimely demise is extremely sorrowful and heart-wrenching. May the Supreme Lord grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and bestow strength upon the bereaved family to bear this difficult time. Humble tribute!"
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav tweeted, "The news of the demise of Station House Officer Shri Dilip Puri Ji while performing his duties in an unfortunate incident in Khategaon, Dewas district, is extremely sad and painful. I pay my humble tribute to him. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family during this difficult time. The state government stands firmly with the family. Special DG Shri Upendra Jain has been immediately dispatched to the incident site to investigate the matter. Instructions have been issued to ensure an impartial investigation and strict action against those responsible."
Deputy CM Jagdish Devda said, "Shri Dilip Puri, TI of Khategaon in Dewas district, passed away in an unfortunate accident while performing his duties with utmost dedication. Shri Puri devoted himself entirely to police service with complete bravery and a spirit of dedication. In this hour of grief, our deepest condolences are with his family members and the police fraternity."
On the Dewas liquor mafia truck incident, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "...It would be appropriate to comment only after a thorough investigation. Those found guilty will face strict and severe action, but until the inquiry is complete, it is not appropriate to draw conclusions or comment further."
PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, on the other hand criticised the government for negligence and demanded action. He wrote, “Home Minister versus Chief Minister Ji, Mere statements and claims of action won't suffice! How will the public believe that your government is alive? Conduct an impartial investigation into the smuggling network! Also take strict action against those responsible!”