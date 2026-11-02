Dewas TI Dilip Puri's Death: Mortal Remains Taken To Ancestral Village Barmandal, CM Mohan Yadav Orders Probe; Political Leaders Pay Tributes | VIDEO

Dewas TI Dilip Puri's Death: Mortal Remains Taken To Ancestral Village, CM Mohan Yadav Orders Probe; Political Leaders Pay Tributes | VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On-duty Dewas TI Dilip Puri's death has saddened the entire state of Madhya Pradesh, with several politicians expressing grief and demanding action against the accused liquor mafias. The cop was a part of the operation to bust the liquor smugglers racket when one of the trucks ran over him on Nemawar Road highway. As the mortal remains of the deceased official were being taken to his ancestral village of Barmandal after a tribute ceremony at the Khategaon Police Station premises, politicians including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, MP Minister Vishwas Sarang, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari and others expressed grief and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: Khategaon Police Station In-charge TI Dilip Puri was crushed to death by a truck while trying to stop liquor smuggling. He was conducting checks with a police team on Nemawar Road. Following the accident, his post-mortem was conducted at a local hospital. https://t.co/J9PNA3OPyD — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2026

MLA Ashish Sharma, SP Aditya Mishra, ASP HN Batham, Soumya Jain, and other officials and staff paid their last respects by laying wreaths and offering floral tributes.

Regarding the matter, SP Aditya Mishra said, "A very shocking and unfortunate incident took place yesterday in the Khategaon police station area of Dewas district. The Station House Officer (SHO) here, along with SHOs of several nearby police stations, had received information about illegal liquor smuggling or transportation. To verify the information, around five teams were formed, including teams from Nemawar, Kannod and Satwas..."

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: SP Aditya Mishra says, "A very shocking and unfortunate incident took place yesterday in the Khategaon police station area of Dewas district. The Station House Officer here and SHOs of several nearby police station areas had received information about illegal smuggling or illegal transportation of alcohol. To verify the information, around five teams were formed, including teams from Nemawar, Kannod and Satwas..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2026

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "Shri Dilip Puri Ji, the Station House Officer of Khategaon Police Station in Dewas district, performed his duties with complete dedication, courage and devotion, and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The news of his untimely demise is extremely sorrowful and heart-wrenching. May the Supreme Lord grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and bestow strength upon the bereaved family to bear this difficult time. Humble tribute!"

देवास जिले के खातेगांव थाना प्रभारी श्री दिलीप पुरी जी ने पूर्ण निष्ठा, साहस और समर्पण भाव से अपने कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन करते हुए कर्तव्य की वेदी पर अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान दिया। उनके असामयिक निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद एवं पीड़ादायक है। परमपिता परमेश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस कठिन समय में दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 2, 2026

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav tweeted, "The news of the demise of Station House Officer Shri Dilip Puri Ji while performing his duties in an unfortunate incident in Khategaon, Dewas district, is extremely sad and painful. I pay my humble tribute to him. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family during this difficult time. The state government stands firmly with the family. Special DG Shri Upendra Jain has been immediately dispatched to the incident site to investigate the matter. Instructions have been issued to ensure an impartial investigation and strict action against those responsible."

देवास जिले के खातेगांव में एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में कर्तव्य निर्वहन करते हुए थाना प्रभारी श्री दिलीप पुरी जी के दिवंगत होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद एवं पीड़ादायक है। उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। इस कठिन समय में शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। राज्य सरकार पीड़ित परिवार के साथ है। घटना की जांच के लिए स्पेशल DG श्री उपेंद्र जैन को तत्काल घटनास्थल पर रवाना किया गया है। मामले में निष्पक्ष जांच और सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। वीर बलिदानी श्री दिलीप पुरी जी की धर्मपत्नी को एसआई के पद पर अनुकंपा नियुक्ति एवं परिवार को ₹1 करोड़ की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। बाबा महाकाल से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान और शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह असीम दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 2, 2026

Deputy CM Jagdish Devda said, "Shri Dilip Puri, TI of Khategaon in Dewas district, passed away in an unfortunate accident while performing his duties with utmost dedication. Shri Puri devoted himself entirely to police service with complete bravery and a spirit of dedication. In this hour of grief, our deepest condolences are with his family members and the police fraternity."

देवास जिले के खातेगांव टीआई श्री दिलीप पुरी, पूर्ण निष्ठा से अपने कर्तव्य का निर्वहन करते हुए, एक अप्रिय हादसे का शिकार होकर दिवंगत हो गए। श्री पुरी ने पूर्ण बहादुरी और समर्पण भाव से पुलिस सेवा में अपना सर्वस्व समर्पित किया। दुःख की इस घड़ी में हमारी गहरी संवेदनाएं परिवारजन एवं पुलिस परिवार के साथ है। मैं विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए परमपिता परमेश्वर से दिगंवत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। इस कठिन समय में परिवारजन को ईश्वर साहस और संबल प्रदान करें। मैंने देवास कलेक्टर और पुलिस अधीक्षक से बात की है। घटना के कारणों की गहनता से जांच की जा रही है। मैं आश्वस्त करता हूं कि इस घटना के किसी भी दोषी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। सरकार इसके प्रत्येक दोषी को सलाखों के पीछे भेजेगी। — Jagdish Devda (@JagdishDevdaBJP) November 2, 2026

On the Dewas liquor mafia truck incident, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "...It would be appropriate to comment only after a thorough investigation. Those found guilty will face strict and severe action, but until the inquiry is complete, it is not appropriate to draw conclusions or comment further."

#WATCH | Bhopal | On the Dewas liquor mafia truck incident, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang says, "...It would be appropriate to comment only after a thorough investigation. Those found guilty will face strict and severe action, but until the inquiry is complete, it is not appropriate to draw conclusions or comment further." — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

प्रदेशवासियों, वीडियो में स्ट्रेचर पर ले जाया जा रहा शव, उस पुलिस अधिकारी का है, जो अवैध शराब का कारोबार रोकने पहुंचा और शराब तस्करों के वाहन ने उसे कुचलकर मार डाला! यह सिर्फ एक पुलिस अधिकारी की हत्या नहीं, प्रदेश में शराब माफियाओं के बढ़ते दुस्साहस के सामने लाज लुटा चुकी, निर्वस्त्र कानून व्यवस्था की "मौत" का भी पुख्ता सबूत है! यह प्रमाण है, देश के सबसे असफल/नाकारा गृहमंत्री की कार्यशैली का! यह साक्ष्य है, वल्लभ भवन की पांचवी मंजिल के संरक्षण में पल और पनप रहे शराब के अवैध धंधे का! जब तस्कर पुलिस को कुचलने का दुस्साहस करने लगें, तो पूछना पड़ेगा, हत्यारों किसका संरक्षण है? भ्रष्ट/निकम्मी मोहन सरकार क्या लूटने के लिए ही सत्ता में बनी रहेगी? इंदौर-बैतूल हाईवे की घटना ने कानून-व्यवस्था और पुलिसकर्मियों की सुरक्षा पर फिर से गंभीर सवाल खड़ा किया है! यह मप्र के नकारा गृहमंत्री की कार्यशैली पर भी फिर से बड़ा प्रश्न चिह्न है! दुखद घटना में कर्तव्य निभाते हुए जान गंवाने वाले पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर श्री दिलीप पुरी जी को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति भी मैं गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं! गृहमंत्री बनाम मुख्यमंत्री जी, केवल बयान और कार्रवाई के दावों से काम नहीं चलेगा! जनता कैसे माने कि आपकी सरकार जिंदा है? तस्करी नेटवर्क की निष्पक्ष जांच करें! जिम्मेदारों पर कठोर कार्रवाई भी करें! @AmitShah @NarendraModi @DrMohanYadav51 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 2, 2026

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, on the other hand criticised the government for negligence and demanded action. He wrote, “Home Minister versus Chief Minister Ji, Mere statements and claims of action won't suffice! How will the public believe that your government is alive? Conduct an impartial investigation into the smuggling network! Also take strict action against those responsible!”