Dewas: Statue unveiled to celebrate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, a renovated statue of Netaji was unveiled here at Sai Temple premises located near Jawahar Marg in Dewas on Sunday.

MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, ex-mayor Subhash Sharma, District president Rajiv Khandelwal, former vice-president Durgesh Agarwal, poet Shashikant Yadav, ex-councilor Jugnu Goswami, and senior BJP leaders Bharat Chaudhary, Ganesh Patel paid floral tributes to the Netaji.

MP Solanki sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for upkeep of Subhash Chandra Bose Garden from MP fund.

He said that the central government has decided to begin the Republic Day celebrations from January 23 to include Boseís anniversary, which will be celebrated as ëParakram Diwasí (day of valour), marks the 125th birth anniversary of iconic Indian freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji, who played a pivotal role in Indian independence movement. He was the head of Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fouj) and the founder-head of the Azad Hind Government.† Ward residents including Sai Mandir Committee head Gurmit Singh, Hemant Bisoure, Ritesh Dwivedi, Ritesh Upadhyay, Ankit Singh and members of BJP Mahila Morcha were present.

Floral tributes paid to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Dhar

Dhar: BJP workers on Sunday paid floral tributes to the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose near Trimurthi Nagar in Dhar on his 125th birth anniversary.

They recalled the contribution of Azad Hind Fauj formed by the leader Subhash Chandra Bose to free the country from the British and his monumental role in making the country independent.

BJP Mandal President Vipin Rathore, District Media In-charge Sanjay Sharma, District Office Minister Manoj Thakur, Mahila Morcha District President Kusum Solanki, Yuva Morcha City President Devendra Rawal, Ashish Goyal, City Vice President Sonia Rathore, Kailash and other party members were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:07 PM IST