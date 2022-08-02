e-Paper Get App

Dewas: Saplings distributed to students with message of protecting environment

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 12:41 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 saplings were distributed to the students of Shri Narayan Vidya Mandir Government Higher Secondary School No 1 in a programme organised under Shri Ji Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme, principal Kailash Chand Gupta said.

Ghanshyam Modi, secretary of the organisation informed about the purpose and functions of the institution and said that the plantation of countless saplings is being done by the organisation with the cooperation of all.

The convenor of the programme, school teacher Pramila Rathod distributed saplings to the students. Along with this, under AnkurAbhiyan, photos of planting and protection of these plants were directed to be uploaded on Vayudoot app. On this occasion, senior lecturers of the institution, Sangeeta Khadikar, Sarita Patidar also addressed the students on protection of environment, plantation and their conservation.

Anuj Jaiswal, teacher of the school, highlighted the contribution made by freedom fighters for independence under the AmritMahotsav of Azadi.

On this occasion, teachers and students of the school including KK Mishra, Manohar Patel, Habib Sheikh were present. The programme was successfully conducted by teacher Anuj Jaiswal and gratitude was accepted by sports teacher Mushahid Baig.

