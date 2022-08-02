Dewas: “Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign”; civic body holds “Tiranga Awareness Rally”

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Waving tricolour (national flag), a bike rally- cum-awareness rally was carried out in the corporation with the civic body here in Dewas on Monday.

A number of youths of Sports Youth Welfare Department, Nehru Yuva Kendra and NSS besides district officials among collector Chandramouli Shukla, SP Shiv Dayal Singh, Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, SDM Pradeep Soni and other municipal members also participated.

The ‘Tiranga Rally’ which commenced from the premises of the municipal corporation office, covered prominent places of the city, and finally concluded at the place of origin. Notably, the Central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist Tiranga to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. People are being encouraged to hoist the national flag between August 13 and 17 in order to create awareness about the national flag and unsung freedom fighters of India’s Independence. On this occasion, free of cost tricolour (national flag) were also distributed.