e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDewas: San Thome Public School celebrates festival of lights

Dewas: San Thome Public School celebrates festival of lights

Students enthusiastically participated in Diya Decoration, Rangoli, Decoration and Art and Craft activities

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): San Thome Public School, Badri Dham Nagar in Dewas celebrated the festival of lights with pomp and show on October 21, 2022. In a cultural programme, students enacted the role of Luv-Kush and presented dance drama showcasing of Rama’s birth and his arrival in Ayodhya.

Students enthusiastically participated in Diya Decoration, Rangoli, Decoration and Art and Craft activities. School teacher Reena Waxar gave a message to students about the importance of Diwali festival and encouraged the students to have safe Diwali by giving information about the pollution caused by firecrackers.

Read Also
Dewas bags 2nd place in PMAY Urban in Best Performing Municipal Corporation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dewas: San Thome Public School celebrates festival of lights

Dewas: San Thome Public School celebrates festival of lights

Confusion over celebration as tithi falls on two different days

Confusion over celebration as tithi falls on two different days

CERN scientist shares ALICE’s achievements at IIT Indore

CERN scientist shares ALICE’s achievements at IIT Indore

Indore: Harassed by daughter-in-law, man commits suicide

Indore: Harassed by daughter-in-law, man commits suicide

Neemuch: CBN MP unit seizes 83.2 kg poppy straw

Neemuch: CBN MP unit seizes 83.2 kg poppy straw