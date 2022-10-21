Dewas: San Thome Public School celebrates festival of lights

Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): San Thome Public School, Badri Dham Nagar in Dewas celebrated the festival of lights with pomp and show on October 21, 2022. In a cultural programme, students enacted the role of Luv-Kush and presented dance drama showcasing of Rama’s birth and his arrival in Ayodhya.

Students enthusiastically participated in Diya Decoration, Rangoli, Decoration and Art and Craft activities. School teacher Reena Waxar gave a message to students about the importance of Diwali festival and encouraged the students to have safe Diwali by giving information about the pollution caused by firecrackers.

