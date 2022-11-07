Dewas: Lions Club Dewas Gold holds its 'Diwali Milan Samaroh'

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Diwali Milan Samaroh' of Lions Club Dewas Gold was held enthusiastically at Shyam Heritage Hotel, Dewas. According to the club's vice president Hina Rathore, the hotel premise was beautifully decorated with floral rangoli by Lakshmi Rao, Anita Bhatia, Monica Rana, and other members.

They also welcomed the guests in a traditional way. All the members actively participated in the programme. Entertaining games were also conducted by the club. Former club president Safia Qureshi, treasurer Kalpana Singh, secretary Anita Rajput, Pooja Jain, and others were also present.

