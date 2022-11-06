Dewas News Row: Dr Karkare secures the first position in International Dance and Music Festival

FP PHOTO

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of Dewas and Shraddha Hospital director Dr Aparna Karkare won the International Dance and Music Festival competition organised by Pune All Folk Arts Cultural Society in Bali, Indonesia from November 1-3. According to Dr Ajay Karkare, she secured the first position in the single semi-classical dance competition in the senior category.

Notably, she was taking Kathak training at Ghunghru Nritya Academy, Dewas for the past six months. On this achievement, academy director Praful Singh Gehlot was also honoured with the Tanaji Rao Nannavare International Guru Ratna award. Everyone congratulated them.

City forest to be built in Dewas

A city forest will be constructed at the open space at Madhumilan square near Bhandari Hospital and in front of Bavdia police station to improve air quality and increase green belt in Dewas city.

According to information, this work will be funded by Madhya Pradesh Pollution Board and guidance will be given by Environment and Forest Department, Dewas. The site was inspected by Municipal Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan in the presence of municipality garden in-charge Dinesh Chauhan, fire officer Jitendra Sisodia, deputy engineer Dilip Malviya, Palak Srivastava, and others.

Workshop on 'Swachh Innovative Technology' conducted for NGOs

A workshop on 'Swachh Innovative Technology' was conducted by Dewas Municipal Corporation for the various non-government organizations (NGOs) in the municipality office at the new bus stand.

The members of social organizations like Act-eve Foundation, Anugrah Welfare Foundation, Helping Hand organisation, Shivagya Sanstha, and others actively participated in it. The speakers encouraged the participants to come forward with unique ideas for plastic waste management, social inclusion, and others.

Along with this, they also appealed to people to share their ideas regarding this at dmccompetition@gmail.com or on WhatsApp numbers 9425060985, 79995 60750, and 910987244.

