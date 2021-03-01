Dewas: Life imprisonment ordered to 25-year-old man for raping 10-year-old girl

Hatpipliya (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): The court of first Additional Sessions Judge Sangeeta Patel ordered life imprisonment to a rape accused here on Monday. The accused identified as Jitendra Naal, 25, raped a 10-year-old girl on the pretext of buying her an ice-candy.

Government lawyer Gajrajsingh Chouhan said the incident took place on May 31, 2019. The accused lured victim and took her to a deserted place outside village where he raped and threatened her with dire consequences. Based on the victim’s statement and other evidence, police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Police produced challan before the court and based on evidence produced by the police, the court found Jitendra guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment for his heinous act. Court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused.