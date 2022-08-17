Dewas: Indian Medical Association hoists Tricolour, takes out Tiranga Yatra

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dewas organised an Independence Day programme in collaboration with Indian Dental Association at the association premises on Monday. Firstly, the Tricolour was hoisted, later a Tricolour rally was taken out in the area. Flowers were showered by Saluja Hospital operator Dr Avtar Singh Saluja on the rally's route.

A large number of male and female doctors participated in it. The feeling of patriotism could be observed after listening to slogans and songs. Dr Saxena welcomed the office bearers.

The program was conducted by Dr Sanjeev Sharma. He also expressed his gratitude towards Dr NP Dubey for guiding the Tricolour yatra organised under Amrit Mahotsav of independence. On this occasion, Dr Mugdha Kulkarni, Dr Lalwani, Dr Ranu Patidar, and others were also present.

'Tricolour inspires us to fly high yet stay grounded'

San Thome Academy celebrated the 76th Independence Day on 15th August 2022 with great patriotic fervour and zeal. The principal E K Joshi unfurled the Tricolour followed by the National Anthem.

In his address Joshi informed about the importance of freedom. He said that this day also reminds us of our simplicity and the importance of being close to reality. He added that the Tricolour inspires us to fly high in life and still stay grounded.

The cultural programme comprised of patriotic songs and dance performances by the students. The environment got filled with the feeling of patriotism. Anvi recited a poem and Misba Shaikh delivered a speech on the occasion. Khushi Baghel sang ‘Ae mere watan’ to express her feelings and duties for the country.

Sweets were distributed to the students and staff members. The programme was hosted by Sameekaha Daga and Moumita Mandal.

Tricolour hoisted at Vijay Jyoti Academy

On the occasion of Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was performed at Vijay Jyoti Academy on Monday. The chief guests of this programme were Narendra Singh Rajput and former president of Zilla Panchayat, KP College principal Dr RS Anare, and others. After the flag hoisting ceremony, the guests worshipped Goddess Saraswati. Later, kids gave a colourful performance expressing patriotism towards the country. A vote of thanks was proposed by the director of the institution, Dilip Sirwal.