Dewas Firecracker Factory Blast: Main Accused Arrested At Delhi Airport After Returning From China; 5 Held In 6 Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The main accused in the Tonkkala firecracker factory blast case, Mukesh Vij, was arrested by Dewas Police at New Delhi airport after returning from Guangzhou, China, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, Mukesh Vij arrived in India from Guangzhou on the morning of May 21. A special police team, which had already been alerted about his arrival, detained him at the airport soon after he landed. Police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the accused, which helped authorities identify and stop him at the airport.

In another major action, police also arrested another absconding accused, Mahesh Chauhan, from Delhi.

The action was carried out under the directions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and with guidance from Director General of Police Kailash Makwana, police officials said.

Puneet Gehlod had formed a 13-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the investigation, technical support and quick arrest of the accused. A reward of Rs 10,000 each had also been announced for the absconding accused.

Police said special teams were continuously carrying out raids in Delhi and other locations to trace those involved in the case.

Officials added that within 24 hours of the blast, factory license holder Anil Malviya and main contractor Mohammad Ayaz had already been arrested. Two days ago, factory co-operator Kapil Vij was also arrested from Delhi.

Police said that within six days of the incident, a total of five accused, including the main accused, have been arrested in the case so far.

Under the supervision of ADG Rakesh Gupta and DIG Navneet Bhasin, Dewas Police is continuing the investigation and collecting scientific evidence. Officials said strict legal action will be taken against all those found responsible in the blast case.