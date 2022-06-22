Dewas: Enthusiastic participation marks International Yoga Day

Representative Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): All students and academic and non-academic staff members of the Central Indian Academy, Dewas celebrated the eighth International Yoga Day here on Tuesday. All the participants under the direction of school principal Rita Singh performed various Yoga asanas at the school campus. Addressing the programme, principal Singh said that yoga is an invaluable gift of the ancient tradition of India. It helps to keep mental and physical health in today's fast-paced life. So all people should do yoga regularly, because it is a symbol of unity of mind and body, of harmony between thought and nature. It teaches us the art of living a healthy life by becoming conscious of our lifestyle. The programme was conducted under the guidance of the school's sports teachers, Vinay Nair and Rakhi Revadikarke.

'Regular yoga helps to catalyse mental, physical power'

The International Yoga Day was celebrated at Neerlip Sports and Fitness Hub under the guidance of Arogya Bharti, Dewas vice president Dr NP Dubey. During this, he elaborated on the benefits of performing yoga on a daily basis and explained why it is celebrated on June 21. He added if we perform yoga on a regular basis, then it will help to catalyse our mental and physical power. He also talked about the positive outcomes of a healthy diet. The programme was conducted by the organisation's Dr Sanjeev Sharma. On this occasion, Sanjay Jain, Dilip Hinduja, Rakesh Arora, and all Neerlip members were also present. A vote of thanks was proposed by Rohit Agrawal.

Yoga sessions conducted by Art of Living

The Art of Living organised yoga sessions on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The sessions were organised at Caparo Engineering Limited Dewas and Shanti Bal Niketan Vidyalaya Under the guidance of instructor Satish Upadhyay and Pushpa Kewat. Along with Caparo employees, Shanti Bal Niketan Vidyalaya students performed various asanas like Surya Namaskar, Pranayama, and others. The guests were welcomed by Rajiv Gupta, Shubhang Mishra, and others.

Himalayan Academy celebrates Yoga Day

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, yoga was practised by the students of the Himalayan Academy under the guidance of Yoga Guru Rajesh Bairagi. During this, various yoga asanas such as Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana, Tadasana, Surya Namaskar, Halasana, Anulom Vilom, Kapalbhati, Bhastrika and others were performed by Bairagi and the other participants. Madansingh Dhakad, Gajraj Galodia, Dr Dharmendra Kumawat, Devisingh Dhichi and others were also present.