Dewas: San Thome Public School, starts at Badridham Nagar

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): San Thome Academy, Bhopal Road has started its new branch on parents' request called San Thome Public School at Badridham Nagar. Its first session began on 20th June 2022. This new unit has classes from Pre Nursery to class II.
School director Hansy Thomas informed that the major purpose of starting this unit is to provide quality education along with various activities to its nearby places at the lowest cost. All types of physical activities are provided within the school campus.
