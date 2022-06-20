e-Paper Get App

Dewas: 3 arrested for misuse of social media against Agnipath scheme

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas police have arrested three persons for trying to instigate violence through social media in relation to the Agnipath scheme.

On Monday, police nabbed three persons Tejkaran Dangi, 19, a resident of Binjana village that falls under the Industrial Area police station limit, Ankit Dewada, 19, and Sohan Hariya, 19, both residents of Nipania village under the Bank Note Press police station limit. Police have booked them under Sections 188 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

Industrial Area police station in-charge Anil Sharma informed that Dangi and others had posted a post under the banner of “If not now then never... Army Power” on social media inviting youths to hold a massive agitation on June 22 at ITI Ground in Dewas. Trio asked the youths to create a ruckus at the bus stand and railway station.

Police informed that some youths in Dewas are trying to fuel the agitation against the Agnipath scheme through social media and police are closely monitoring such social media accounts.

