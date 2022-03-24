Dewas: Electricity Department intensifies drive against illegal connections

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In order to speed-up recovery from the defaulters, the Electricity Department has formed an investigation team to nab defaulters who use electricity by illegal means, especially during night hours.

Under the direction of Jitendra Bharti, an Executive Engineer of Transmission and Maintenance Division, Dewas, the action was taken by ex-officio Tehsildar Arvind Sharma to confiscate tractors and motorcycles of such consumers who were not paying the bill amount even after their connections were disconnected.

On Wednesday, the team confiscated tractors belonging to Badrilal Amar Singh of Raghogarh against the due amount of Rs 73,450 and Bherulal Ramlal of Vijayganj Mandi village who has dues amounting to Rs 45,822 and Sumersingh of Tinonia village for dues amounting to Rs 20,468.

The department also seized motorcycles of Vijay Singh and Jitendra for dues of Rs 30,500 and Rs 11,855 respectively.

The team also seized movable properties from Salim Shah and Mangu Shah of Singavada village for dues amounting to Rs 7,457, Balram Daulaji of Ralamandal village - dues Rs 5,410, Jagdish Jairam of Ralamandal village dues amounting to Rs 5,937 and Jagannath Motiji of Narkhedi village dues amounting to Rs 5,872.

In Kshipra village, Rama and Bhima cleared dues of Rs 25,197 after the team confiscated a motorcycle. Therefore, Executive Engineer, Jitendra Bharti has directed that their power supply be resumed. He has appealed to the villagers to pay the bill amount on time to avoid confiscation/attachment and legal proceedings. Bharti added that legal action will be taken if the connection is found to be illegally connected during night checking.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:01 PM IST