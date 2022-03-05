Dewas: Agriculture minister Kamal Patel inaugurates agricultural fair

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day agricultural organic fair was inaugurated by Agriculture minister Kamal Patel at Hatpipalya Krishi Upaj Mandi. The fair started with Saraswati Vandana and the worship of Lord Balarama. During this event, Khategaon MLA Ashish Sharma, Hatpipalya MLA Manoj Choudhary, Rajiv Khandelwal along with various other public representatives, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh officials were present. Local Farmer participated enthusiastically in the Krishi Organic Fair.

Patel said that the state government is the government of farmers and that the state government is running many schemes for the farmers. The Central and State Governments are working continuously to double the income of the farmers and the fate of the farmers will change with organic farming.

He also said that the state government has approved micro Udham Sinchai Yojna on 1 lakh 30 thousand hectares of land in the Dewas district due to which the villagers of development block Bagli and Hatpipalya will benefit greatly. Some villages of Dewas development block will also benefit under the scheme. The government is running schemes to make farmers self-reliant. Agriculture Minister Shri Patel also visited the stalls of organic products put up in the Krishi Organic Fair.

The Krishi Organic Fair will be organized in Krishi Upaj Mandi till March 6th where information will be provided to the farmers regarding the government schemes, new farming techniques, and organic farming.

Saturday, March 05, 2022