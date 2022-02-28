Dewas: Act-Eve Foundation presents furniture to government school

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As part of its social obligations, the social organisation Act-Eve Education and Social Welfare Society on Monday presented 32 sets of furniture worth about Rs 1 lakh to the government school at Mangrola village of Agrod Sankul.

The faces of the children studying on the ground up to the tenth standard lit up on getting the furniture.

In the program, TS Reen from Indore, Kusum Patil from Bhopal and Lalchand Asnani from Dewas were honoured for supplying 32 sets of furniture to the school.

On this occasion, Dr Pawan Chilloria was also honoured for his special meritorious services during the corona period. Keeping in view the needs of the school, five fans were presented by Vandana Pradeep Sharma, Milind Dhamorikar, and Pushpa Bapat of the institution. Rachna, Ashwin Uchil and Sonam Rajora, Alekh Verma presented mathematics compass boxes to all the children.

Abha Anand from Rotary Club Indore Royals presented a computer set to the school children.

On this occasion, attractive songs and group dances were presented by the school children. The program was conducted by Rajni Rathod and Kishore Asnani and principal Hemendrasinh Chavda gave vote of thanks.

Village sarpanch Vikram Singh Kushwaha, social worker Shyam Patil, Yogendra Singh Chavda, Mukesh Tiwari, Kishore Kanase, Amal Bera, Kishore Joshi, Sanjay Patil, Virendra Gaur, Sohan Singh Pawar, Santosh Vijayvargiya were present in the program.

