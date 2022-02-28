Bhopal: Various parts of MP record drop in night temps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Various parts of Madhya Pradesh recorded drop in night temperature, according to meteorological officials.

Chilly wind swept the state capital in the morning hours on Monday. This is due to the prevailing Western Disturbance and its induced Circulation.

As per met officials, Umaria recorded a drop of 3.3 degree Celsius in night temperature settling at 15.1 degree Celsius while Sagar, Mandla and Pachmarhi each recorded a drop of 2.0 degree Celsius in night temperature at 13.8 degree Celsius,14.2 degree Celsius and 11.5 degree Celsius respectively.

Similarly, Jabalpur recorded a night temperature of 16.2 degree Celsius after a drop of 1.9 degree Celsius. Rewa recorded a drop of 1.8 degree Celsius in night temperature at 12.6 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded a night temperature of 15.0 degree Celsius with nominal drop. Indore recorded a rise of 1.4 degree Celsius in its night temperature 16.5 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, western disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Another Western Disturbance will approach the Western Himalayas on March 2. A Cyclonic Circulation is over South Andaman Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form in 24 hours.

Senior meteorological department official GD Mishra said, “Drop in temperature is due to western disturbance. Nominal drop is expected but it will not be a big fluctuation. The Conditions will be more or less the same for the next couple of days.”

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:54 PM IST