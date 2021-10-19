Dewas: AB Vajpayee’s statue unveiled

Dewas: A programme was organised for unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Balgarh Square in the presence of MLA Gayatri Raje Pawar and MP Mahendra Singh Solanki on Tuesday. Under the development works organised by the municipal corporation, Dewas, and development authority, Dewas, a 6-lane concrete road from the Dewas Maksi Bypass intersection to Bhopal Square and road widening and centre lighting work from Bhopal Square to Apex Hospital was done which cost about Rs 50 lakh.

Similarly, bhoomi pujan of Dharamshala and canteen construction work was done at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, which cost Rs 43 lakh. CMHO MP Sharma was present on this occasion. Bhoomi pujan of development works on the land of New Dewas Zone 2 near MR 13 which cost Rs 52.37 lakh was also performed. Sector road construction work from bypass to Deendayal Nagar at a cost of 42.26 lakh was also performed. Former mayor Subhash Sharma, BJP district president Rajiv Khandelwal and others were present on this occasion

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:30 PM IST