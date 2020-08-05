Indore: City turns saffron for the celebrations of Ram Mandir Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

Indore: In Treta Yug, Ram returned from his ‘Vanvas’ (residing in forest) after 14 years, but Kalyug, it took 550 years for Ram to return to his Janam Bhoomi. Embarking this essential moment in history, Indore was painted in colours of celebrations.
From distribution of laddoos to fireworks, every form of celebrations at different scale was seen in the city. Major celebrations were seen by Hindu community. Other communities’ maintained peace and some families with multiple religion followers joined in the celebrations as well.
The entire city saw colours of celebrations starting from early morning to late night. Some celebrations began early in the morning on Wednesday.
One of the early morning celebrations began with a group cycle ride to offer prayers at Pitra Parvat, which is now known as Pitreshwar Dham after lord Hanuman idol weighing 108 tons was recently installed.
Lord Ranjit Hanuman Temple, Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Bade Ganpati were decorated and saw grand aarti to celebrate the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Almost all the temples in the city had decorated their premises with colourful flowers to mark this essential day.
Celebrations continued throughout the day and saw the Diwali-like lights and colours at night. Some areas of Indore saw major dance and sweet distribution celebrations led by political parties as well.
Both BJP and Congress party led various celebrations in the city to celebrate the day.
Starting a new cycle of positivity & progress
As Ram Janmbhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries, cyclists in Indore cycled to Pitreshwar Dham to express their gratitude to lord Hanuman.
“Return of Ram has taken over 550 years, but we are privileged to be alive to witness the grand moment of his return to Ayodhya,” lawyer Nitin Singh Bhati said.
The group came together to mark the day by lighting an earthen lamp in front of lord Hanuman. “Hanuman is the ultimate saviour and a true devotee, and no task can be completed without his support, so we went to thank him,” Dr Jaikaran Yadav and Dr RB Singh said.
Other cyclists who led the ride include: Suresh Lahoti, Lokesh Trivedi, Ashutosh Vyas, Akhil Pasari, Jeetendra Singh Chouhan and others.
Ranjit Hanuman Temple lit up to celebrate the day
Pandip Dipesh Vyas, the head priest of Ranjit Hanuman temple, said, “A 24-hour monolithic Ramayana text is being organized.” In the evening, 2100 lamps were decorated from the main gate of the temple to the garbha grah.
Light were put on the temple to celebrate the grand day and ensure that darkness fades away.
A grand aarti was performed at 12.15 pm on Wednesday in Abhijeet Muhurta.
From Tuesday night, Lord Ranjit was decorated with a floral bungalow with Mogra (jasmine) flowers. Similarly, the Ram Darbar and all the temples in the temple complex was also decorated in a unique way to celebrate the grand moment.
Lit a thousand lamps at Janapav
To celebrate the historic day of Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, Sunderkand recitation was organised at Janapav Kutti Shrine on Wednesday from 4 pm. The recitation was organised by Parashuram Mahasabha.
Further, one thousand lamps of ghee were lit from 6.30 pm.
State President Pandit Virendra Sharma and District President Pandit Sanjay Mishra said that requisite precaution to control the outspread of coronavirus were being taken and prior instructions were already given to devotees regarding the same.
Further, Janapav Tirtha was adorned with special decorations.
Celebrations at Geeta Bhawan
Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya saw grand celebrations Diwali-alike at Geeta Bhawan temple on Wednesday.
The day began with grand Abhishek, Shringar to the lord, which was followed by Maha-Aarti. Geeta Bhavan Trust heads Gopaldas Mittal, Ram Airan and Ramvilas Rathi shared that Ram Durbar was decorated from 9 am. All the Deities were dressed in new clothes and Maha-Aarti took place at 12.44 pm.
Raising the saffron flag
A group of Hindu Jag Jagriti Sang reached regal square on Wednesday morning to celebrate the day. The group gathered, cheered and raised saffron flags. Saffron is the most sacred colour for the Hindus and is often worn by sanyasis who have left their home in search of the ultimate truth and serving the society before self.
“The saffron flag represents fire and therefore purity; impurities are burned in fire,” coordinator Dr Yogendra Vyas said.
