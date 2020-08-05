Indore: City turns saffron for the celebrations of Ram Mandir Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

Indore: In Treta Yug, Ram returned from his ‘Vanvas’ (residing in forest) after 14 years, but Kalyug, it took 550 years for Ram to return to his Janam Bhoomi. Embarking this essential moment in history, Indore was painted in colours of celebrations.

From distribution of laddoos to fireworks, every form of celebrations at different scale was seen in the city. Major celebrations were seen by Hindu community. Other communities’ maintained peace and some families with multiple religion followers joined in the celebrations as well.

The entire city saw colours of celebrations starting from early morning to late night. Some celebrations began early in the morning on Wednesday.

One of the early morning celebrations began with a group cycle ride to offer prayers at Pitra Parvat, which is now known as Pitreshwar Dham after lord Hanuman idol weighing 108 tons was recently installed.

Lord Ranjit Hanuman Temple, Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Bade Ganpati were decorated and saw grand aarti to celebrate the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Almost all the temples in the city had decorated their premises with colourful flowers to mark this essential day.

Celebrations continued throughout the day and saw the Diwali-like lights and colours at night. Some areas of Indore saw major dance and sweet distribution celebrations led by political parties as well.

Both BJP and Congress party led various celebrations in the city to celebrate the day.