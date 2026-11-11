Devotees To Get Free Tea, Milk, Poha, Buttermilk And Mahaprasad At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees visiting the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple will now receive free tea, milk, buttermilk, poha, halwa and other refreshments while waiting for darshan. The Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has introduced a new distribution system to ensure devotees arriving from across India and abroad receive refreshments without leaving the queue. The committee aims to serve approximately one lakh devotees daily, particularly during weekends and holidays when the temple witnesses heavy footfall.

Temple administrator Pratham Kaushik said arrangements were being made at designated locations, including Mansarovar Bhavan and Vishram Dham. The initiative will operate alongside the existing free Annakshetra, which provides meals to devotees.

Earlier, poha was distributed primarily to devotees attending the Bhasma Aarti. Under the new arrangement, it will be available to all visitors. Halwa, poha and traditional sweets prepared at the temple's Annakshetra will also be distributed on different days.

Special arrangements have been introduced for children waiting in queues. They will receive warm milk and biscuits to ensure their comfort during the darshan process.

Kaushik said devotees generally complete darshan within 15 to 20 minutes. The distribution system has therefore been designed to provide refreshments while they wait, without disrupting crowd movement.

Seasonal beverages will also be introduced. During winter, devotees will receive tea, coffee and warm milk, while summer arrangements will include buttermilk, sharbat and chilled drinking water.

The committee is preparing to distribute prasad and refreshments to approximately one lakh devotees every day. Additional arrangements will be made during weekends, holidays and other occasions when larger crowds are expected.

Officials said the distribution capacity could be expanded depending on the number of devotees visiting the temple. The initiative aims to improve facilities and make the darshan experience more comfortable for visitors.