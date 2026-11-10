CM Mohan Yadav Launches ₹1,211 Crore Development Projects For Simhastha 2028 In MP’s Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹1,211.34 crore in Ujjain ahead of Simhastha 2028. Addressing a Diwali Milan programme, Yadav said the state government was prioritising infrastructure development to ensure better facilities for devotees and saints during the religious gathering. He also announced permanent roads, drinking water pipelines and sewerage networks across the Simhastha fair area.
Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated the development of religious tourism through the Kashi Vishwanath project, followed by Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. Madhya Pradesh was continuing these efforts by strengthening infrastructure in religious cities.
The Chief Minister said Simhastha, held every 12 years, would be celebrated in accordance with Sanatan traditions and cultural heritage. Development work would also be undertaken at Ujjain's 84 Mahadev temples.
Yadav announced that permanent roads would be constructed throughout the Simhastha fair area, alongside drinking water and sewerage facilities to prevent inconvenience to saints and devotees.
A sewer line would be laid from Triveni to Siddhavat to prevent untreated wastewater from entering the Shipra River. Pedestrian pathways would also be developed above the ghats to facilitate smoother movement.
The Chief Minister performed the groundbreaking ceremony for projects undertaken by the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA), including development work at Angareshwar.
During the programme, Yadav distributed compensation cheques totalling ₹37.93 crore to 53 farmers whose land had been acquired for Simhastha-related development projects.
Rajya Sabha member Umeshnath, MP Anil Firojiya, local MLAs, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and other public representatives attended the programme.
UDA chairman Ravi Solanki outlined the proposed construction projects and their implementation plans during the event.