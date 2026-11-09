CM Mohan Yadav Performs Govardhan Puja In Ujjain Gaushala, Appeals For Public Support Amid Preparations Of Simhastha 2028

Mohan Yadav Ujjain Visit: Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav performed Govardhan Puja in Ujjain on Thursday at Tilkeshwar Mahadev Gaushala, following traditional rituals. He also fed jaggery to the cows on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said Ujjain holds special religious significance as the place where Lord Krishna received his education. He described Govardhan Puja as an important tradition of Sanatan culture and said people celebrate Diwali by worshipping cows and cattle.

He also appealed to people to develop a personal connection with cows and take responsibility for their care instead of limiting the practice to religious rituals.

40 Crore Pilgrims Expected In Simhastha

The Chief Minister said Simhastha Kumbh Mela preparations are underway in Ujjain, with the city expected to welcome around 40 crore pilgrims. More than 500 kilometres of roads are being constructed to improve connectivity and manage the expected crowd.

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He also announced that a new police station will be established at Valmiki Dham, near Tilkeshwar Mahadev. The government is working to ensure that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience during the Ujjain Simhastha.

New ghats are also being developed along the Shipra River for the holy bathing rituals. Approach roads and pathways to these ghats are being improved to make them easily accessible to visitors.

गोवर्धन पूजा के अवसर पर आज तिलकेश्वर गौशाला, उज्जैन में गौमाता का पूजन किया एवं प्राचीन श्री तिलकेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में भगवान शिव का अभिषेक कर समस्त प्रदेशवासियों के मंगल व कल्याण की कामना की।हम सभी का संकल्प है कि गौसेवा केवल पूजा तक सीमित न रहे, बल्कि हमारे जीवन का अभिन्न हिस्सा भी बने। गौवंश के संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन में प्रत्येक व्यक्ति अपना योगदान भी दे।सिंहस्थ-2028 की तैयारियां तेज गति से जारी हैं। लगभग ₹800 करोड़ के नवीन निर्माण कार्यों, सड़कों एवं श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधाओं का विस्तार कर भव्य और सुव्यवस्थित आयोजन का लक्ष्य लेकर कार्य किया जा रहा है।#GovardhanPuja — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 9, 2026

Ujjain Simhastha Mela Preparations In Madhya Pradesh

The Chief Minister appealed to Ujjain residents to welcome pilgrims with warmth and hospitality. He also advised the people of UJjjain to use their vacant land to establish tent cities, add rooms to their homes or develop hotels and homestays to accommodate visitors.

He said these arrangements would not only help manage the large number of pilgrims but also create additional income opportunities for local residents.

Rajya Sabha MP Balayogi Shri Umeshnath also addressed the gathering. Several public representatives were present, including MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, Housing Board Chairman Om Jain, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, UDA Chairman Ravi Solanki, Municipal Corporation President Kalavati Yadav and Simhastha Mela Authority Chairman Jagdish Agrawal.