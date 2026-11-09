Diwali Air Pollution: Indore Air Quality Ranks 2nd Worst With 1478 Points After Delhi, Bhopal 10th Most Polluted In India

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Madhya Pradesh Air Pollution: Post-Diwali, Monday morning was still buzzing with loud firecrackers bursting in some parts of the capital. However, the continued celebrations have left the air quality in a deteriorating condition in major cities like Indore and Bhopal. The AQI levels reached hazardous levels overnight.

Indore Air Quality Worst Hit Amid Diwali

According to data of AQI.in, Indore became the second most polluted city in the country after Delhi, recording an AQI of 1,478 at 2:29 AM. Its PM2.5 level stood at 817 µg/m³, while PM10 was recorded at 983 µg/m³. Delhi recorded an AQI of 1,677 at the same time topping the chart nationally. These were real-time readings of Indore AQI and Delhi AQI reported by the AQI website.

The condition of the state capital was no different. Bhopal recorded an AQI of 1,024, with PM2.5 at 588 µg/m³ and PM10 at 712 µg/m³, both indicating hazardous pollution levels. Indore ranked second and Bhopal tenth among the most polluted cities in the reported rankings.

The AQI levels deteriorated due to firecracker bursting during Diwali. Although crackers continued to burst in some parts of the city on Monday morning, pollution levels dropped considerably, with Bhopal recording 182 AQI (range between poor and unhealthy) at 11:40 am, and Indore at 119 AQI (moderate to poor).

Visibility Dropped In Capital

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, visibility dropped to just 50 metres on Monday morning due to air pollution. The smoke also caused difficulties for motorists.

Karaundi Coldest Place In MP As Temperatures Drops Across The State

The Madhya Pradesh weather update suggests along with rising pollution, a dip in temperatures has also brought a chill across the state. Karaundi in Katni district is currently colder than Pachmarhi, the state's only hill station, with the minimum temperature dropping to 11.7 degrees Celsius. In 15 cities, including Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, temperatures have fallen below 15 degrees.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Bhopal, the weather remained clear across the state during Diwali, with sunny skies in Bhopal. However, a chill set in as evening approached.

As per IMD Bhopal weather forecast, Pachmarhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, while Kalyanpur in Shahdol recorded 12.6 degrees. Raisen also recorded 12.8 degrees, Amarkantak 13.1 degrees, Damoh 13.2 degrees and Rewa 13.5 degrees. Bhopal recorded 13.6 degrees, Indore 13.7 degrees and Jabalpur 14.8 degrees.

The IMD has indicated that a new Western Disturbance is likely to become active over the northwestern Himalayan region from November 10. This could bring cold winds to Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days, leading to a further drop in temperatures.