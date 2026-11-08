Kunafa And Dubai Chocolate Are No Match For Diwali Gujiyas! Bhopal Gen Z Savours Traditional Mithai Over Fancy Desserts

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Modern sweets like Dubai chocolate, kunafa and tiramisu may be trending in our day-to-day lives, but when it comes to Diwali celebrations, traditional Indian sweets continue to win hearts. From crispy gujiyas and motichoor ladoos to gulab jamuns and homemade mithai, Gen Z seems to have a soft corner for the flavours that make the festival special.

Diwali, one of India's biggest festivals, is celebrated with with great enthusiasm. People indulge themselves in shopping, decorating homes and cherishing sweets over family get-togethers. Enjoying delicious food and indulging in desserts without worrying too much about calories is a Diwali-norm! For many, it is the perfect excuse to take a break from their diets and enjoy their favourite mithai.

Sweets for Diwali |

But with sweet shops now offering a wide variety of modern desserts, has the younger generation moved on from traditional sweets?

So, What Does Gen Z Actually Prefer?

Some of the most popular modern Diwali sweets available in markets include Dubai chocolate, kunafa chocolate, chocolate kaju katli, Biscoff barfi, pista rolls, chocolate modak, baklava etc.. So, what does Gen Z actually prefer? Is it the fancy kunafa or the good old homemade gujiya? We spoke to young people to find out whether traditional Indian sweets still have a special place on their Diwali plates.

Baklava |

And the answer? Gujiyas and ladoos are still giving modern desserts tough competition!

Pratibha says she does not have much of a sweet tooth, but she would never choose cheesecake over her favourite kaju katli during Diwali.

Similarly, Tanishka, a NEET aspirant, is taking a break from her studies to celebrate the festival with her family. Her Diwali favourites include gujiyas, ladoos and gulab jamuns.

23-year-old Lekha, who belongs to a Marathi family, says she cannot choose modern desserts over traditional sweets. For her, festivals are incomplete without the familiar flavours of traditional mithai like gujiya and meethe khurme.

Lekha Soundarkar |

College student Anjali also has a clear preference. She says she can enjoy all kinds of sweets at any time, but Diwali has to be celebrated with motichoor ladoos and gujiyas, not kunafa.

Anjali Gupta |

25-year-old Adarsh Tiwari, who works at a solar company in Bhopal, loves exploring different food items and is fond of modern desserts. But, he switches to traditional mithai on Diwali, as he says 'Cheesecake can wait for another day'.

Adarsh Tiwari |

Photographer Shiv also prefers home-made mithai, while IT company employee Aparna says she loves fancy desserts. Although she enjoys all kinds of sweets, she would choose modern options if given a choice.