18-Year-Old Killed As Speeding Dumper Rams Bike Near Bhopal; Relative Injured | FILE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old youth was killed after a speeding dumper hit his motorcycle head-on near Golakhedi, under Gunga police station limits, on Saturday evening. His relative, who was riding pillion, was also injured.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Vipin Ahirwar (18), was a resident of Pipal Kheda village in Gunga.

On Saturday, Vipin had come to Bhopal with his relative on a motorcycle for Diwali shopping. In the evening, they were returning to their village when a speeding dumper coming from the opposite direction rammed into their bike near Golakhedi.

Vipin sustained critical injuries, while his relative was also hurt. Police rushed to the spot and shifted both injured youths to a hospital, where doctors declared Vipin dead. The injured relative is undergoing treatment.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. Vipin's body was handed over to his family after a postmortem on Sunday afternoon.