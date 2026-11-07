Elderly Woman Found Strangled, Gold Teeth Allegedly Stolen! Family Stages Road Blockade Near Collectorate In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The relative of 75-year-old murdered woman, Kalari Devi, staged a road blockade near collectorate in Koh-e-Fiza area for an hour on Saturday afternoon demanding immediate arrest of the suspects.

They alleged that the elderly woman was brutally murdered and that the assailants had even pulled out her gold teeth. The incident had caused anger among her family members and local residents.

Locals claimed that two similar murders had taken place in the area earlier but criminal incidents continued unabated.

The blockade was lifted after senior police and administrative officials reached the spot and assured the protesters of arresting the suspects soon.

After receiving assurance, woman’s last rites were performed. The protest caused traffic congestion on the busy route for some time.

According to reports, Kalari Devi was alone at the time of the incident at her residence in Block B-2 of Vajpayee Nagar multi-storeyed building.

All her four daughters are married, while her son, who is speech and hearing impaired, works at a government office in Shyamla Hills and was on duty at the time of the incident. The murder came to light on Friday morning.

The family suspects a local youth who has reportedly not been seen in the area since the incident. Meanwhile, the post-mortem report confirmed death due to strangulation.

According to the report, the victim was strangled using a rope-like object. Shahjahanabad police station incharge Umeshpal Singh Chauhan said some suspects had been detained in connection with the incident.