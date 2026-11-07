Bhopal Railway Station Witnesses Heavy Diwali Rush As Daily Passenger Footfall Crosses 1 Lakh; AI Cameras, Special Trains Deployed

Bhopal Railway Station Diwali Rush: Bhopal Railway Station has witnessed a massive surge in passenger footfall ahead of Diwali, with daily passenger numbers crossing the 1 lakh mark during the festive season. The station, which normally handles around 60,000 passengers daily, is experiencing heavy crowds as people travel to their hometowns to celebrate Diwali. To manage the Diwali rush at Bhopal Railway Station, Indian Railways has strengthened security arrangements, deployed AI-powered surveillance cameras and introduced special trains.

As part of the Bhopal railway station security arrangements, 13 AI-powered cameras and five facial recognition cameras have been deployed to monitor passenger movement, improve surveillance and strengthen railway security. Additional security personnel have also been stationed across the premises to ensure smooth passenger movement and prevent overcrowding during the festive rush.

To accommodate the increased demand for train travel during Diwali, Indian Railways has introduced 20 special trains to facilitate passenger movement and reduce pressure on regular train services.

Around 30 Security Personnel Deployed Per Shift At Bhopal Railway Station

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been stationed in designated holding areas to manage passenger queues and prevent overcrowding at Bhopal Railway Station.

Joint teams comprising personnel from the RPF, Government Railway Police (GRP) and the railway's commercial department are monitoring passenger movement and maintaining security during the festive season.

Around 30 security personnel have been deployed in each shift to oversee passenger arrivals and departures, regulate crowds and maintain law and order at the station.

These measures are part of the railway administration's efforts to ensure passenger safety during the Diwali festive rush and manage the increased footfall efficiently.

AI Cameras To Monitor Crowds, Identify Suspects At Bhopal Railway Station

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Saurabh Kataria said 13 AI-powered cameras and five facial recognition cameras have been installed at Bhopal Railway Station to strengthen surveillance during the Diwali rush.

The facial recognition cameras are intended to help security agencies identify suspected criminals who may attempt to take advantage of the heavy crowds. The AI-based surveillance system will also help officials monitor passenger movement and keep track of crowd density.

Meanwhile, separate entry and exit arrangements have been made at platforms 1 and 6 to regulate passenger movement and avoid congestion. These measures are expected to improve crowd management and ensure smoother movement of passengers.

The railways have also strengthened the public announcement system to provide passengers with timely updates on train schedules, arrivals and departures.

Officials said the arrangements were aimed at ensuring passenger safety, preventing overcrowding and maintaining smooth railway operations during the Diwali rush in Bhopal.