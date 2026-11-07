Dhanteras Glitter Lost In Bhopal's Garbage Crisis! Over 3,000 Tonnes Of Waste Pile Up Across VIP Areas, Markets And Colonies Amid Sanitation Workers' Strike | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the strike by sanitation workers ended on Friday evening, over 3,000 tonnes of garbage got accumulated on the city's streets in last three days of strike. The daily generation of garbage is 800-900 tonnes, which goes up to 1,000 tonnes during festivals.

During the strike, workers had also halted water supply via tankers, triggering water crisis in several areas. Bhopal Municipal Corporation has failed to make alternative arrangements.

In the last three days, piles of trash were seen everywhere, from Char Imli, a VIP area housing the bungalows of ministers and senior IAS/IPS officers, to posh colonies like Arera Colony, 10-number Market, Gulmohar, Shahpura, Bawadiyakalan and other markets and residential colonies. The garbage had piled up in markets, which witness a huge rush of people on Dhanteras.

The impact of the strike was visible across the city, from upscale neighbourhoods to administrative hubs. Garbage had piled up around State Secretariat (Mantralaya) and Vallabh Bhawan.

On Kolar Road, heaps of garbage were lying for three days on the central median of the six-lane highway, right in front of a guest house. There were reports of animal carcasses lying on the streets in Budhwara market area.

Garbage was seen scattered all over lanes at various places in Professor Colony where Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward office is located.

In 10-Number Market, garbage accumulated in notified parking areas, posing problems to people, especially bikers. Even in front of Subhash School, garbage is scattered all around the road. In Bittan Market, garbage was not removed after the mela.

In Shahpura, garbage was burnt in hilly areas that added to air pollution. Eleven number and 12-number markets met the same fate. In Old Bhopal, the situation was worse in Peer Gate, Chowk Bazar, Budhwara, Fish Market, Royal Market and BHEL areas.

The sanitation workers have been on strike for three days, pressing for four demands. This included an increase in monthly salary from Rs 10, 500 to Rs 25,000, appointment on compassionate ground, abolition of contract-based labour system. More than 100,000 employees across the state are agitating in support of these demands.

Maganlal Jhanjhot, state president of All India Sanitation Workers' Trade Union (Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Trade Union), stated that in addition to sanitation workers, government department staff including computer operators, clerical staff, those looking after water supply, fire services, building permissions, anti-encroachment, electrical, mechanical, parks/gardens and planning cells, were also on strike.