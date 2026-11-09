Bhopal Sports Academies Get Maximum Vacancies As MP Sports Department Announces Recruitment Of 53 High-Performance Coaches Across 21 Academies, Salaries Up To ₹2.25 Lakh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major initiative to provide international-level training to state athletes, the directorate of sports and youth welfare is recruiting for 53 positions of high-performance coaches-cum-consultants across 21 sports academies operated under the department in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Shivpuri.

The highest number of vacancies is allocated to academies in Bhopal, which include four posts each in water sports (rowing), martial arts (wrestling), athletics (jump) and athletics (throw).

Besides, Bhopal will recruit three coaches each for equestrian, fencing, judo, badminton, women's cricket, 25m pistol shooting and 10m pistol shooting.

Two posts each have been designated for men's hockey, trap shooting and skeet shooting, while one post each is allocated for archery, boxing, sailing, kayaking-canoeing and rifle shooting.

Across other regional hubs, three posts each are available at the Badminton Academy in Gwalior and the Women's Cricket Academy in Shivpuri, along with one post at the Archery Academy in Jabalpur.

According to an official from the department, selected trainers will receive a monthly remuneration ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.25 lakh based on their qualifications and achievements, with the pay rates including allowances for accommodation, food and local travel. Candidates with international experience will be given preference in the selection process.

The department has established five remuneration categories based on track records, placing Olympic participants, World Cup or Asian Games medallists, and recipients of prestigious honours such as the Dronacharya, Arjuna or Khel Ratna awards in Category A with a monthly salary of Rs 2.25 lakh, while Categories B, C, D and E offer Rs 1.55 lakh, Rs 1.15 lakh, Rs 77,500 and Rs 50,000 a month respectively based on designated expertise and experience, the official added.