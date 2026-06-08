Deputy Inspector General Of Police Manoj Kumar Orders Action On Women's Crimes In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Indore (Rural) Zone, Manoj Kumar, conducted the annual police inspection and review meeting at Jhabua Control Room on Monday.

During the meeting at the Jhabua Control Room, DIG Kumar reviewed the law and order situation, crime control metrics and pending investigations.

He held detailed discussions with subdivision officers and police station in-charges, directing them to resolve unresolved complaints and pending cases promptly.

Stressing a zero-tolerance policy for delay or negligence, he issued strict instructions regarding crimes and complaints involving women.

He also ordered the quick resolution of pending warrants and complaints submitted through the CM Helpline, NCRP and CEIR portals.

To ensure peaceful upcoming festivals, DIG Kumar directed officials to strengthen security, monitor sensitive areas and cooperate with the public.

Following the meeting, he inspected the Jhabua Police Office, the Control Room and the Kalyanpura Police Station, checking records, lockups and CCTV operations. Jhabua SP Devendra Patidar also attended the review meeting.