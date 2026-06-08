Week-Long 'Bhagavata Gyan Yagya Mahotsav' Draws Devotees At Shri Govardhannathji Temple In Indore

Bhagavata Katha At Shri Govardhannath Temple | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A week-long Shrimad Bhagavata Gyan Yagya Mahotsav is being celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm at the historic Shri Govardhannathji Temple in Yashwant Ganj during the auspicious month of Purushottam Maas.

The religious event, being held from June 2 to June 8, features discourses by renowned Pushtimarg scholar Pandit Satish Ji Shastri of Gwalior, who is narrating stories from the Shrimad Bhagavatam under the blessings of Pujyapad Goswamini Shri Rukmani Bahuji Maharajshri.

On the fifth day of the festival, Pandit Shastri delivered an engaging discourse on Lord Krishna’s famous Govardhan Leela.

His vivid narration and unique storytelling style captivated devotees, who listened with deep devotion as the temple premises resonated with chants and religious fervor.

Organisers, including members of the Shrimad Bhagavat Nitya Path Mandal and temple trust, said upcoming sessions will feature popular episodes such as Rukmini Vivah and Sudama Charitra.

The organising committee has invited devotees and the public to attend the remaining sessions and experience the spiritual significance of the Bhagavata Katha.