Demanding Student Union Election, IPS Students Break Open Channel Gate, March Towards VC Office At DAVV In Indore | VIDEO

IPS Students Break Open Channel Gate, March Towards VC Office At DAVV's RNT Marg Campus In Indore | VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the major ‘Gen-Z’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, students all over the country have become active in voicing their demands.

The recent case was witnessed at Indore’s famous Devi Ahilyabai Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)’s RNT Marg campus, where students of the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) staged demonstration, demanding direct Student Union Elections, following the Madhya Pradesh High Court order.

The matter came to fore after a video of the students creating huge ruckus at the RNT campus surfaced on social media. Police detained some students after they broke the door to the Vice Chancellor's office.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | #Indore: Students Of IPS Clash With DAVV Staff Over Direct Union Election Demands After HC Order, Break Doors, Make Way Into Vice Chancellor's Office#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndorePublicSchool pic.twitter.com/5C99hRiK5e — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 19, 2026

In the video, it could be clearly seen how the aggressive students extirpate the channel gate from the wall, enter the campus in unison and march towards the vice-chancellor’s office.

According to information, the students were protesting demanding a direct Student Union Election when an argument broke out between them and the some DAVV employees.

Following the confrontation, the protesting students got enraged and allegedly broke open the channel gate of the main administrative building and forced their entry into the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

Demand: Direct Student Union elections

The students raised slogans and demanded that direct Student Union elections be conducted.

The protest comes after the High Court recently directed the state government to hold student union elections.

The last student union elections at DAVV were held in 2017; however, the Union Council was not formed after the elections.

University officials have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Some students have also been detained after the incident.

Read Also MP Student Union Elections Return After 8 Years As High Court Steps In

Ban on student politics lifted after 8 years

Notably, after an 8-year gap, student union elections are set to return to Madhya Pradesh universities following a High Court directive to the state government.

Despite repeated demands from student groups and UGC guidelines supporting student representation, elections had remained suspended since 2017, even as student unions continued to appear in academic plans.

However, the directive has put pressure on the government to bring back elected student unions in universities.