DAVV Indore To Launch Four-Year Bachelor Of Performing Arts Course From 2026-27 | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, will introduce a four-year integrated Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) programme from the academic session 2026-27.

The programme has been designed in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020 and will be conducted by the newly established School of Performing Arts.

The course will offer specialised study in classical dance (Kathak), Hindustani classical music (including vocal and tabla) and theatre.

Students will receive both theoretical and practical training through workshops, stage performances, internships and guidance from experienced teachers.

These opportunities will enable students to showcase their talent on national and international platforms.

The university aims to prepare professionally trained young artistes who can preserve and promote India’s rich cultural heritage while establishing themselves on contemporary stages.

The initiative received important support from Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai and members of the Executive Council. The university stated that the programme has been welcomed by prominent citizens of the city as a significant cultural and creative initiative.