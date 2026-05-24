Delivery Bribe Racket Alleged At Civil Hospital In Sonkatch | FP Photo

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Complaints have surfaced against staff of the Civil Hospital in Sonkatch for allegedly demanding money from families of pregnant women coming to the medial facility for delivery.

Members of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti and BJP leaders intervened after families alleged that a female ward boy and a nurse had collected money from them.

As per their complaints, staff members posted in the maternity ward demanded money from relatives during deliveries. On Saturday night, relatives of three pregnant women alleged that staff collected Rs 2,000 from them in the name of delivery charges.

After receiving the complaint, members of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti and BJP leaders reached the hospital, spoke to the affected families and asked the staff to return the money. Staff later refunded the amount to the relatives.

A video related to the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering demands for action against the staff involved.

Official statement

Block Medical Officer Anil Rao said he would report the matter to higher authorities and action would be taken against those found guilty.