274 Newly Qualified CAs Receive Certificates At ICAI Convocation Indore

274 Newly Qualified Cas Receive Certificates At Icai Convocation At Indore Branch | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city added 274 new Chartered Accountants on Saturday as certificates were awarded to newly qualified CA members during a grand convocation ceremony organised by the Indore Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Addressing the gathering, ICAI Central Council Member CA Pankaj Shah said it is important for professionals to continuously update their knowledge even after qualifying as Chartered Accountants. He urged the new members to uphold professional excellence and ethical values in their careers.

Shah also highlighted that only Chartered Accountants are eligible to become Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in nationalised banks in India. He assured support to CA professionals whenever required.

Regional Council Vice Chairman CA Ankush Jain also addressed the gathering and motivated the newly qualified members.

Indore Branch Chairman CA Samkit Bhandari, while delivering the welcome address, said that although hard work is crucial for clearing CA examinations, success in life is incomplete without the blessings of parents.

Former Regional Council Chairman Vikas Jain, Indore Branch Vice Chairman CA Milind Wadhwani and Treasurer Megha Jain also congratulated the new CAs and wished them success in their careers.

Branch Secretary CA Narayan Somani proposed the vote of thanks.

ICAI convocation highlights

Newly qualified CAs honoured: 274

Organiser: ICAI Indore Branch

Event: Convocation ceremony

Focus: Professional excellence and ethics

Key messages to new CAs

Keep updating professional knowledge

Maintain ethical standards

Hard work and discipline are essential

Parents’ blessings important for success