Western Railway Extends Mumbai–Indore, Mumbai–Ahmedabad Special Train Trips To Meet Extra Passenger Demand | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a move aimed at passenger convenience and to cater to increased travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend the trips of special trains operating on special fare between Mumbai Central–Indore and Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad routes.

According to a tweet by Western Railway, the decision has been taken considering the additional passenger rush and to ensure smoother travel arrangements for commuters planning journeys on these sectors.

For the convenience of passengers and to meet the extra demand, Western Railway to extend trips of Special Trains on Special Fare running between Mumbai Central - Indore & Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad.



The booking for extended trips of Train No. 09085, 09086, 09087 & 09088 is open… pic.twitter.com/uCYbdQnuNX — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 23, 2026

As per the announcement, Train No. 09085 Mumbai Central–Indore AC Superfast Special will now run on extended trips up to July 27, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09086 Indore–Mumbai Central AC Superfast Special has been extended up to July 28, 2026.

Western Railway has also extended services of Train No. 09087 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad AC Superfast Special up to July 29, 2026, while Train No. 09088 Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central AC Superfast Special will continue operations up to July 30, 2026.

Railway officials stated that booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09085, 09086, 09087 and 09088 has opened from May 23, 2026, and passengers can make reservations through PRS counters as well as the IRCTC platform.

Western Railway further informed that passengers seeking detailed information regarding halts, timings and train composition can visit the railway enquiry portal for updates before planning their journey.

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The railway administration clarified that these services will continue to operate as Special Trains on Special Fare.

The extension comes as railways continue to witness increased passenger movement on inter-city sectors, particularly on routes connecting Mumbai with major cities including Indore and Ahmedabad, prompting authorities to introduce operational measures aimed at handling additional demand while improving travel convenience for commuters.

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