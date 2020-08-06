DAVV’s Chatbot to assist you in admissions during pandemic

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday introduced conversational artificial intelligence application Chatbot for students who are willing to know about the university and take admission in it.
“In the current Covid-19 pandemic, universities that adopt remote education capabilities have become more flexible in their ability to meet online educational needs through technology,” said DAVV media incharge Chandan Gupta.
He stated that DAVV has come up with interactive Chatbot named as DEVI that will provide online environment for admission and also enables the institute to protect faculty, staff, and students through the coronavirus epidemic.
This initiative was taken by Rohit Bansal, the alumnus of IIPS, under the guidance of Prof BK Tripathi, Prof Pratosh Bansal and Prof Suresh Patidar.
Bellurbis Technologies provided the Conversational AI-powered by pihu.ai and developed specifically for DAVV.
The "DEVI" would inform and assist students for the admission process and provides them with course details offered by DAVV. It will also give information related to results, notification, and many more. The designated Chatbot can be easily accessed by anyone at https://www.dauniv.ac.in/.
A demonstration of it was held before vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and heads of teaching departments on Thursday.
