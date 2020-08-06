DAVV’s Chatbot to assist you in admissions during pandemic

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday introduced conversational artificial intelligence application Chatbot for students who are willing to know about the university and take admission in it.

“In the current Covid-19 pandemic, universities that adopt remote education capabilities have become more flexible in their ability to meet online educational needs through technology,” said DAVV media incharge Chandan Gupta.

He stated that DAVV has come up with interactive Chatbot named as DEVI that will provide online environment for admission and also enables the institute to protect faculty, staff, and students through the coronavirus epidemic.