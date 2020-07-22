DAVV sends proposal to Raj Bhavan for formation of EC

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has sent a proposal to Raj Bhawan for formation of executive council (EC) as Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam exhausted on June 23.

The university authorities have decided names to be recommended to Raj Bhawan for nomination in EC.

The university has decided 10 names which it recommended to the Chancellor for appointment in executive council. All the 10 names are from academic background.

“Four members each are deans and principals of affiliated and two professors from UTD,” said registrar Anil Sharma.

The university did not share the names of persons recommended for executive council but the source claimed that Suresh Silawat, Sudha Silawat, Mangal Mishra, and Vandana Agnihotri have been recommended under principal category whereas dean names included Pratima Sen, Kamakshi Agnihotri, Rajesh Sharma and Ratnesh Gupta.