DAVV sends proposal to Raj Bhavan for formation of EC

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has sent a proposal to Raj Bhawan for formation of executive council (EC) as Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam exhausted on June 23.
The university authorities have decided names to be recommended to Raj Bhawan for nomination in EC.
The university has decided 10 names which it recommended to the Chancellor for appointment in executive council. All the 10 names are from academic background.
“Four members each are deans and principals of affiliated and two professors from UTD,” said registrar Anil Sharma.
The university did not share the names of persons recommended for executive council but the source claimed that Suresh Silawat, Sudha Silawat, Mangal Mishra, and Vandana Agnihotri have been recommended under principal category whereas dean names included Pratima Sen, Kamakshi Agnihotri, Rajesh Sharma and Ratnesh Gupta.
“Professors’ names included Rekha Gadre and Bhumesh Gupta,” the sources claimed.
Citing irregularities and mismanagement, State government on June 24 clamped Section 52 which led to ouster of the then vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad and disbanding of executive council comprising 16 members.
In place of Dhakad, Jiwaji University faculty Prof Renu Jain was appointed as VC. Recently, the Raj Bhawan invited applications for appointment of new VC at the DAVV.
Now, it would have to initiate process for forming EC also.
The EC would also have six nominees from Raj Bhawan.