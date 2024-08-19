DAVV Seeks NTA Data Of 1,300 More Students Amid Low Registrations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an unexpected turn, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is now reaching out to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to obtain data on 1,300 students who, despite registering for the CUET UG counselling, did not initially choose DAVV during the choice-filling process.

As the registration deadline of August 22 approaches, the university is pulling out all the stops to ensure it fills its available seats. According to university officials, these 1,300 students have recently expressed interest in joining various courses at DAVV. However, their merit and rank cannot be determined until the university receives their scorecards and personal details from NTA.

The university has already started the registration process for counselling based on the data of 106,000 students who initially chose DAVV during the CUET UG exams. However, only 1,400 of these students have registered so far, prompting the university to broaden its outreach.

In a new arrangement by the NTA, students who did not select any institute during their initial choice filling are now allowed to apply for counselling, a first for the exam. To facilitate this, DAVV has provided a Google Form for students to express their interest in the university.

CUET coordinator Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja has confirmed that the NTA has been contacted via email to provide the necessary data on these 1,300 students. Once this information is received, the university will generate their merit lists and ranks. Ahuja also mentioned that the counselling process is tentatively scheduled to begin on September 6, with the final schedule expected to be released by August 25.

The admission process is currently ongoing for 1,650 seats across 25 graduate-integrated courses offered by 14 teaching departments at DAVV. The university is hopeful that by accessing this additional pool of students, it can maximize its enrollment for the upcoming academic year.