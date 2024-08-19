 MP: Deputy CM Reviews Super Specialty Service Works At Bundelkhand Medical College
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Deputy CM Reviews Super Specialty Service Works At Bundelkhand Medical College

MP: Deputy CM Reviews Super Specialty Service Works At Bundelkhand Medical College

MLA Shailendra Jain and BMC dean Dr PS Thakur provided detailed information about the project.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:20 AM IST
article-image
Dy CM Shukla reviews super specialty service works at Sagar’s Bundelkhand Medical College |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister and minister of public health and medical education Rajendra Shukla visited Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar to review the ongoing construction of super specialty services.

MLA Shailendra Jain and BMC dean Dr PS Thakur provided detailed information about the project. Shukla also discussed the proposal with the commissioner of medical education via phone, stating that Sagar is a significant centre and plans are in place to increase medical seats from 100 to 250.

FPJ Shorts
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
Read Also
UNICEF Lauds Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Efforts To Promote Menstrual Health Among Adolescents...
article-image

As the district in-charge minister, he assured monthly visits to Sagar and urged that all BMC matters be prioritised. The Deputy CM reviewed the progress of the cath lab, neurology and Cancer Hospital at the BMC. Jain suggested ordering Sagar’s cath lab equipment along with Rewa Medical College’s new machine to streamline the process. Shukla instructed the commissioner to place the order for Sagar’s machine this week and address BMC's deficiencies promptly. He also directed the immediate installation of MRI and CT scan machines and discussed adding more sonography services.

Furthermore, he suggested establishing a Critical Care Unit on the hospital's second floor with a Cancer Hospital bunker alongside, to enhance patient care. He also discussed filling vacant posts in the obstetrics and gynaecology department to improve maternal and infant care. The review meeting was attended by several officials, including MP Lata Wankhede, district panchayat president Hira Singh Rajput and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Surprise Night Operation Leads To Arrest Of 164 Fugitives; Police Crack Down On Criminal Activity

Surprise Night Operation Leads To Arrest Of 164 Fugitives; Police Crack Down On Criminal Activity

MP: Deputy CM Reviews Super Specialty Service Works At Bundelkhand Medical College

MP: Deputy CM Reviews Super Specialty Service Works At Bundelkhand Medical College

Overheard In Bhopal: Sangh’s Axe, Lady Luck, Rehabilitation Bid & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Sangh’s Axe, Lady Luck, Rehabilitation Bid & More

15 Students Of Govt Subhash School Of Excellence Secure Admission In Leading Varsities

15 Students Of Govt Subhash School Of Excellence Secure Admission In Leading Varsities

MP Government Enforces Amended Cow Protection Law With New Provisions For Seizure & Confiscation

MP Government Enforces Amended Cow Protection Law With New Provisions For Seizure & Confiscation