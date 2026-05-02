DAVV-Indore Celebrates 62nd Establishment Day With Tributes To Devi Ahilya & Cultural Performances

DAVV Indore Special: Establishment Day Celebrations at Devi Ahilya University | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya University, Indore, organised its 62nd establishment event on Monday to mark its Establishment Day. The main ceremony, held at the Nalanda campus at 10:30 AM, was attended by the University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai, Registrar Dr Prajwal Khare, Executive Council member Dr A.K. Dwivedi, as well as several officers, professors, and staff members.

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The event began with the ceremonial wreath-laying at the statues of Devi Ahilya in the Nalanda and Takshashila campuses. This was followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the rendition of Saraswati Vandana to formally commence the program.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai highlighted the University’s achievements and plans, emphasising the importance of quality education, innovation, and research.

Registrar Dr. Prajwal Khare praised the administrative achievements of the University and its well-organised functioning, while extending his best wishes for the Establishment Day. Executive Council member Dr A.K. Dwivedi underscored the importance of discipline and innovation in education.

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Cultural performances were a major highlight of the event. University students, Shri Man Matai and Kumari Sneha Motia, captivated the audience with their soulful songs and ghazals. Additionally, renowned music trainer and composer Shri Rajendra Nangle, currently associated with Daly College, mesmerised the attendees with his melodious performance.

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The program concluded with expressions of gratitude to all the guests and participants. The university family reaffirmed its commitment to continue its glorious traditions and move forward in the pursuit of excellence.