DAVV-Indore 2026 Admissions: BCA, BCom Among Top Choices as CUET Shapes Trends

DAVV 2026 Admissions: BCA, BCom Among Top Choices as CUET Shapes Trends | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Admissions for the 2026 academic session at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) are being conducted primarily through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG 2026), marking a continued shift toward centralised and score-based admissions across major undergraduate and integrated programs.

According to official information provided by a DAVV staff, BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications), BCom (Hons.), BBA and Integrated MBA, BA LLB (Hons.), Integrated MCA, BPharm, and Integrated MSc programs (Mathematics, Physics, etc.) are some of the most popular courses of DAVV and the seats of these courses fill up faster than other courses.

The School of Pharmacy will introduce both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including MPharm and MBA in Pharmacy. The existing BPharm programme, introduced three years ago, will see an increase in capacity from 60 to 100 seats due to high demand.

The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) will offer three new courses: B.Tech. electronics and Telecommunication, BTech in Industrial Production, and MBA in Technical Management. Each programme will have an intake of 60 students.

DAVV will introduce integrated MSc programmes in Mathematics, Physics and Statistics. These departments previously did not offer undergraduate-level courses, and the integrated structure aims to attract students directly after Class 12.

The School of Biotechnology is introducing two new programmes in line with the National Education Policy. A one-year MSc in Biotechnology will be launched with an intake of 15 seats, while a two-year MSc in Bioinformatics will admit 40 students.

For the 2026 cycle, the admission process has followed a structured national schedule. CUET-UG registrations closed in late February 2026, after a brief extension window. The examination will be conducted between mid-May and the end of May 2026, with lakhs of students appearing nationwide.

Results are expected by late June 2026, after which DAVV will initiate its counselling process. According to university sources, counselling is likely to begin in mid-July 2026 and continue till early August 2026, depending on the number of rounds required.

The counselling process will include:

Online registration on the DAVV portal

Choice filling of courses and affiliated colleges

Release of merit lists based on CUET scores

Seat allotment and document verification

Current trends indicate that career-oriented and skill-based programs are dominating student preferences at DAVV.

High-demand CUET-based programs include:

BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications)

BCom (Hons.)

BBA and Integrated MBA

BA LLB (Hons.)

Integrated MCA

BPharm

Integrated MSc programs (Mathematics, Physics, etc.)

Among these, BCA and BCom (Hons.) are considered relatively “safe” options due to broader career flexibility. On the other hand, Integrated MBA and BA LLB (Hons.) remain highly competitive due to limited seats and higher cut-offs.

The 2026 admission season reflects a noticeable change in student behaviour. With CUET scores acting as the primary filter, course selection is increasingly dependent on rank and cut-off trends rather than personal preference alone.

Students are prioritising programs aligned with current job markets (IT, management, law)

Courses with better placement records

Options that match their CUET performance

This has led to a rise in demand for technology-driven fields such as computer applications and emerging areas like cybersecurity and data science.

Academic experts note that most of the “preferred courses” are now CUET-based, leaving non-CUET programs with comparatively lower demand. In some cases, these courses may even have vacant seats after initial counselling rounds.

Overall, the DAVV 2026 admission cycle highlights a clear trend:

Students are now shaped less by aspiration and more by CUET scores, counselling timelines, and seat availability, reflecting a more competitive and structured higher education environment.