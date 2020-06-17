DAVV denies affiliation to new colleges, no increase in seats of existing ones

Indore: Citing directives by Department of Higher Education (DHE), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya rejected applications for affiliation by eight new colleges. Besides, the university also turned down the applications for increase in seats in courses offered by existing colleges.

The applications of eight new colleges for affiliation and 14 affiliated colleges for increase in seats were placed before a meeting of deans. The university rejected all the applications stating the DHE order which directed the varsity not to give affiliation to any new colleges.

The DHE himself had put on hold permissions granted for the opening of new colleges and increase of seats in existing ones for session 2020-21.