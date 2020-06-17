DAVV denies affiliation to new colleges, no increase in seats of existing ones

Indore: Citing directives by Department of Higher Education (DHE), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya rejected applications for affiliation by eight new colleges. Besides, the university also turned down the applications for increase in seats in courses offered by existing colleges.
The applications of eight new colleges for affiliation and 14 affiliated colleges for increase in seats were placed before a meeting of deans. The university rejected all the applications stating the DHE order which directed the varsity not to give affiliation to any new colleges.
The DHE himself had put on hold permissions granted for the opening of new colleges and increase of seats in existing ones for session 2020-21.
“The DHE has directed that no new colleges should be permitted to open in the upcoming session. It also stated that the number of seats in the colleges should also not be increased. In view of these decisions, we turned down applications for affiliation and increase in seats,” said DAVV registrar Anil Sharma.
As the state is reeling under coronavirus attack, the DHE had suspended pre-inspections at colleges for review of their facilities, the number of faculty and available infrastructure.
As inspections were suspended, the DHE put on hold permission granted by it for new colleges and directed the varsities also not to grant affiliation to new institutes.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)