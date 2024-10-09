DAVV Alumnus Gets IIFA Award For Best Adapted Story & Screenplay For 12th Fail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ayush Saxena, an alumnus of Educational Multimedia Research Centre, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), has been awarded International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Award for Best Adapted Story and Screenplay for the critically acclaimed film, 12th Fail.

12th Fail, a collaborative effort between Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikas Divya Kirti, Jaskunwar Kohli, and Saxena, has garnered significant recognition at the IIFA Awards 2024. In addition to the Best Adapted Story and Screenplay award, the film also clinched the Best Director and Best Screenplay accolades.

The IIFA Awards 2024, held in Abu Dhabi on September 28, celebrated the brilliance of Indian cinema on a global stage. Saxena’s contribution to 12th Fail has been instrumental in its success, showcasing his exceptional talent and dedication to the craft of storytelling. Saxena currently serves as an associate director and associate writer for Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films.

His involvement in 12th Fail is a testament to his creative prowess and his ability to contribute meaningfully to the film industry. “Ayush is a talented filmmaker and writer who honed his skills at the EMRC. His passion for storytelling and his commitment to excellence have led him to achieve remarkable success in the film industry,” EMRC director Prof Chandan Gupta.