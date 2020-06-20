Cyber security damage will cost world $ 6 million annually, says Abbas Mehdi, Joint Director, Ministry of Electronics & IT

Indore: Abbas Mehdi, Joint Director, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India has said that cyber crimes are of major concern these days and so they have been high on the agenda of authorities. The Cyber security ventures predicts that cyber security damage will cost the world $ 6 million annually. As more and more data are available in digital form, it makes it easy to analyze and generate insights, but at the same time they are susceptible to security breaches.

Mehdi said this while addressing a webinar organized by Indore Management Association’s Student Chapter under its series, Unfolding Secrets: The IMA way on Saturday. The webinar’s topic was “Current trends of Cyber & Preventive Measures”.

Abbas Mehdi started the session by asking is Cyber Security a Concern? He said cyber crimes are committed by educated, sophisticated professionals who have in-depth knowledge of the Technology. It’s easy to commit and difficult to detect and also harder to prove.