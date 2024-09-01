CROP CRISIS: Cucumber Mosaic Virus Damages Crops In Several Areas Of Burhanpur District

Farmers uprooting banana plants | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Burhanpur district are uprooting banana crops due to the devastating impact of the cucumber mosaic virus (CMV).

Nasir Khan, a farmer in Lalbagh, has removed 70 per cent of banana plants from his field, following in the footsteps of farmers in Nimbola, who had to discard their crops earlier.

Khan had planted 5,400 saplings on three acres of land and spent Rs 70,000 on the mulching method to keep the crop safe. However, despite his efforts, the virus has caused a loss of Rs 3-4 lakh. Khan had taken a loan from the bank to plant the crop and is now worried about how to repay it.

Virus damages crops

The virus has been a recurring problem in the district, damaging banana crops every year. This year, the virus has already damaged crops in several areas, including Nasirabad and Nimbola. Farmers are struggling to cope with the loss and the lack of insurance on banana crops has added to their woes.

The horticulture department and senior scientists have inspected fields and advised farmers to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus. They have recommended keeping the area around and inside the field clean, supplying required nutrients and using recommended fertilisers. However, for many farmers, it may be too late to save their crops.

MLA Archana Chitnis has assured the farmers that she will meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav soon and make efforts to get compensation. Meanwhile, the farmers are left to deal with the devastating impact of the CMV on their livelihoods.