 CROP CRISIS: Cucumber Mosaic Virus Damages Crops In Several Areas Of Burhanpur District
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCROP CRISIS: Cucumber Mosaic Virus Damages Crops In Several Areas Of Burhanpur District

CROP CRISIS: Cucumber Mosaic Virus Damages Crops In Several Areas Of Burhanpur District

Farmers in Burhanpur district are forced to uproot their banana crops as the impact of the cucumber mosaic virus (CMV) continues to cause significant losses.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Farmers uprooting banana plants | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Burhanpur district are uprooting banana crops due to the devastating impact of the cucumber mosaic virus (CMV).

Nasir Khan, a farmer in Lalbagh, has removed 70 per cent of banana plants from his field, following in the footsteps of farmers in Nimbola, who had to discard their crops earlier.

Khan had planted 5,400 saplings on three acres of land and spent Rs 70,000 on the mulching method to keep the crop safe. However, despite his efforts, the virus has caused a loss of Rs 3-4 lakh. Khan had taken a loan from the bank to plant the crop and is now worried about how to repay it.

Read Also
Emergency Landing of Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight In Nagpur: Passengers Evacuated For Security Check;...
article-image

Virus damages crops

FPJ Shorts
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper Has To Say
Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper Has To Say

The virus has been a recurring problem in the district, damaging banana crops every year. This year, the virus has already damaged crops in several areas, including Nasirabad and Nimbola. Farmers are struggling to cope with the loss and the lack of insurance on banana crops has added to their woes.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya Feted At Mahakaushal Khel Ratna Award Ceremony 
article-image

The horticulture department and senior scientists have inspected fields and advised farmers to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus. They have recommended keeping the area around and inside the field clean, supplying required nutrients and using recommended fertilisers. However, for many farmers, it may be too late to save their crops.

MLA Archana Chitnis has assured the farmers that she will meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav soon and make efforts to get compensation. Meanwhile, the farmers are left to deal with the devastating impact of the CMV on their livelihoods.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Crime Roundup: Minor Abducted, Raped In Porbandar; Cops Rescue Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Indore Crime Roundup: Minor Abducted, Raped In Porbandar; Cops Rescue Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Police Stations Face Staffing Shortage As Crime Rates Rise In Sanawad

Police Stations Face Staffing Shortage As Crime Rates Rise In Sanawad

District Hospital Authorities To Ensure Safety Of Doctors, Patients In Jhabua

District Hospital Authorities To Ensure Safety Of Doctors, Patients In Jhabua

5 Get Five Years In Jail For Robbery; Complainant Turns Out To Be Accused, Sentenced to 4-Year Of...

5 Get Five Years In Jail For Robbery; Complainant Turns Out To Be Accused, Sentenced to 4-Year Of...

Madhya Pradesh: Bagh On Dengue Alert

Madhya Pradesh: Bagh On Dengue Alert