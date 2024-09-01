 Madhya Pradesh Mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya Feted At Mahakaushal Khel Ratna Award Ceremony 
Brand Ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, Bhawna Dehariya honoured for her outstanding contributions to sports and society.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mountaineer and Brand Ambassador of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, Bhawna Dehariya was feted at the Mahakaushal Khel Ratna Award ceremony for her outstanding contributions to sports and society recently. Her journey from a small village in Madhya Pradesh to the summit of the world's highest peaks embodies resilience, courage, and the power of dream. 

Bhawnas story is not just about reaching the top of Mount Everest; it is a saga of breaking barriers and challenging societal norms. As the first woman from Madhya Pradesh to achieve this feat, she has become a beacon of hope and determination for countless young women across India. Her accomplishments resonate far beyond the realm of mountaineering, serving as a powerful reminder that no dream is too big, no challenge too great, if one has the courage to pursue it.

Bhawna spoke passionately about the challenges she faced, not just on the mountains but in overcoming the limitations imposed by society. Every mountain Ive climbed represents a barrier that Ive brokenwhether its the fear of the unknown, the doubt in my own abilities, or the expectations that society places on women. Ive learned that the greatest peaks we conquer are often within us, she said.

As a Brand Ambassador for the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign, Bhawna is not only a symbol of physical strength but also of the enduring spirit that drives change. She uses her platform to advocate for the education and empowerment of girls, believing that the true measure of success lies in the ability to inspire and uplift others. Empowering girls with education is like giving them wings to fly. My dream is to see every girl in India realize her potential, to see them rise above societal limitations and carve their own paths, Bhawna added.

Bhawna also provided a glimpse into her upcoming expeditions, which she sees not just as personal achievements but as opportunities to bring attention to important causes. Her commitment to social change is as unwavering as her determination to reach the highest peaks. For me, climbing is not just about reaching the summit. It's about the journey, the lessons learned, and the lives we can impact along the way. Every step I take on the mountain is a step towards a better future for the next generation.

Bhawna offers readers more than just a recounting of her achievements; it delivers a powerful message about perseverance, the strength of the human spirit, and the transformative power of dreams. Her story serves as a clarion call to young women everywhere: to dream without limits, to challenge the status quo, and to pursue their passions with relentless determination.

Bhawna’s recognition at the Mahakaushal Khel Ratna Award ceremony was not just a moment of personal achievement but a reminder to all of us of the extraordinary potential within each of us to make a difference.

