 Bhopal Weather Office Office Forecasts More Blessing From Heaven; 9% Surplus Rainfall Likely In This Month
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Bhopal Weather Office Office Forecasts More Blessing From Heaven; 9% Surplus Rainfall Likely In This Month | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is expected to continue with heavy rainfall in September. It is expected to record 109 per cent ( 9 per cent surplus) rainfall. So far, state has recorded 11 per cent surplus rainfall, according to meteorological department officials. The state has recorded 869.7mm while its normal rainfall is 782.6mm. Eastern region has recorded 10 per cent surplus rainfall. It recorded 935.6 mm rainfall so far while its normal rainfall is 853.4mm.

The western region has recorded 12 per cent surplus rainfall. The region has recorded 819 mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 728.3mm rainfall. The weather department also forecast ‘above normal rainfall’ across the country — with heavy to very heavy precipitation during the month of September.

Ved Pratap Singh, senior scientist of Meteorological department, said, “ state is expected to receive 109 per cent rainfall which will be 9 per cent surplus rainfall in September. So far 11 per cent surplus rainfall in the state.”

In last 24 hours, Heavy Rain reported in few districts. Chhatarpur (Mau Sajaniya) recorded 101.5 mm while Chhindwada (Chaurai) recorded 89.6 mm and Sagar (Deori) recorded 76.1 mm and Sehore (Budhni) recorded 65.8 mm).

Yellow Alert issued

Yellow alert has been issued for moderate to heavy rainfall in many districts in state in next 24 hours. Heavy Rain with Lightning is likely to occur over Balaghat.

Moderate Thunderstorm with Lightning is likely over Raisen, South Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Harda, South Dewas, West Sehore, Dhar (Mandu), Bhind, Katni, Maihar, Satna (Chitrakoot), Rewa, Seoni, Mandla (Kanha), Dindori, Umaria (Bandhavgarh).

Light Thunderstorm with Lightning is likely over Bhopal, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Singrauli, Sidhi, Mauganj, Panna, North Vidisha, East Sehore, North Dewas, Indore, Anuppur, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar), Ratlam, Mandsaur,

