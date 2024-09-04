Crime Branch Arrest Suspect For Selling Fake Cables Worth ₹1.5 Lakhs In Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch (CB) has arrested a suspect involved in the sale of counterfeit RR Kabel’s cable bundles, seizing approximately 6k metres of fake cables and a vehicle used in the crime. The total value of the goods seized is Rs 1,50,000.

The accused who had been selling counterfeit cables in city markets for a considerable period, was finally apprehended following a tip-off from an authorised representative of RR Kabel Company.

The report indicated that a man named Alok Jain was distributing fake RR Kabel cables in Siyaganj. To avoid suspicion, the accused arranged for deliveries to be made by an employee outside the shop, rather than directly from the premises.

Acting on this information, the Crime Branch team apprehended Ajay Malviya, a resident of Jagannath Nagar, who was found transporting 6k metres of counterfeit RR Kabel cables worth approximately Rs 80k on an unregistered scooter near Nehru Nagar.

During interrogation, Malviya confessed that he had received counterfeit cable bundles from Alok Jain. As a result, Jain has also been named as an accused in the case and further legal action will be taken against him.

The operation is part of a broader initiative to eradicate sale of counterfeit goods in Indore's markets, ensuring that consumers receive genuine products.