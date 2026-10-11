Cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Jagdale Recall Early Cricketing Days, Share Untold Memories At Book Launch In Indore | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, fondly known as the ‘Little Master’, and former Indian cricketer and administrator Sanjay Jagdale, popularly known as ‘Gattu Bhai’ or ‘Bade Sir’, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane while recalling their early cricketing days at the launch of Sanjay Jagdale: Rag-Rag Mein Cricket in Indore on Sunday.

Authored by Kiran Waikar and Dr Sunil Dudhale, the book traces Jagdale’s journey through Indian cricket, including his contributions as a former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and selector.

“My friendship with Sanjay is very old,” said Gavaskar, recalling their association with the Central Zone school team. Praising Jagdale’s lifelong dedication to the game, he said many talented players moved on to other professions after cricket, but Jagdale remained committed to the sport.

“Cricket is always a contest between bat and ball, and sometimes emotions run high. But Sanjay has always been calm, both on and off the field,” Gavaskar said, applauding his multifaceted contribution as an administrator, coach, manager, selector and secretary.

The Double-Century That Left a Mark

With characteristic wit, Jagdale remarked, “It is always challenging to come after Sunil Gavaskar’s batting, whether on the wicket or on the podium.”

Recalling an early encounter with Gavaskar, Jagdale narrated how the legendary batter scored a double century while he was fielding at slip. Not a single ball came his way during the innings. When the players returned to the pavilion at stumps, Jagdale told his coach that Gavaskar appeared to have come from another world and was no ordinary cricketer.

Jagdale also recalled witnessing young Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly together at an under-15 camp in Indore in 1986. He said Vasu Pranjape had invited him to visit the camp, where he saw Tendulkar, then aged 14. Pranjape predicted that the youngster would soon play for India, a prediction that eventually came true.

Jagdale said he had learnt a great deal from Gavaskar and continued to learn from him even today, underlining the enduring bond between the two cricketing stalwarts.